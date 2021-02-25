budget 2021
CORPORATE TAX: Tax rate to go down ... eventually
Change will bring SA into line with other countries and make it more competitive, says Saica tax head
25 February 2021 - 06:00
Lower corporate income tax rates are on the horizon
While no changes have been made to the corporate income tax (CIT) rate in this year’s budget, finance minister Tito Mboweni says it will be lowered from 28% to 27% on April 1 2022...
