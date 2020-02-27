budget 2020
WELFARE: More for social grants
Welfare spending hike supports Tito Mboweni’s assertion of a ‘caring government’
27 February 2020 - 11:00
Social development continues to account for a hefty 15.9% of the government’s R1.95-trillion expenditure.
At R309.5bn, spending on social grants and social development remains the second-largest component of total expenditure, with learning and culture’s R396.4bn keeping education in the top spot.
