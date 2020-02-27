Special Reports budget 2020 WELFARE: More for social grants Welfare spending hike supports Tito Mboweni’s assertion of a ‘caring government’ BL PREMIUM

Social development continues to account for a hefty 15.9% of the government’s R1.95-trillion expenditure.

At R309.5bn, spending on social grants and social development remains the second-largest component of total expenditure, with learning and culture’s R396.4bn keeping education in the top spot.