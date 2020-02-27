Special Reports budget 2020 TRANSFER DUTY: Relief for buyers Most home buyers will save on transfer duties, but more ‘aggressive measures’ are needed to lift the housing market BL PREMIUM

The small adjustments in transfer duties announced in the budget will provide some relief for home buyers, but industry players doubt whether it will markedly lift flagging housing sales and prices.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced minor inflation-linked changes to the brackets to calculate transfer duty on property sales, which were last adjusted in 2017.