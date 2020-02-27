Special Reports budget 2020 TELECOMS: Speeding up sale of spectrum The government hasn’t put a timeline to the allocation of spectrum, but its fiscal squeeze may hasten the process BL PREMIUM

The government’s scramble to slash debt and find more sources of revenue may be the push it needs to finally give mobile operators their wish for new high-demand spectrum — the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried.

At a time when finance minister Tito Mboweni is trying to save up to R160bn over the next three years, the sale of new spectrum may give the National Treasury some water to fill its leaking fiscal bucket.