budget 2020
LOCAL AUTHORITIES: War on waste gets some bite
Underperforming municipalities and provinces will be motivated through implementation of demerit systems
27 February 2020 - 11:00
Time’s up for provinces and municipalities. The National Treasury has sent a defining message to these authorities: the time to clean house has come and gone.
As expected, the Treasury has again allocated the bulk of the total budget expenditure to provincial government and municipalities.
