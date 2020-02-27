budget 2020
INFRASTRUCTURE: Slow cities put in the slow lane
Grants for public transport to three cities and Prasa are cut because of underspending over the past three years
27 February 2020 - 11:00
With government spending at a historic high of 36% of GDP, the National Treasury has cut back infrastructure spending in underperforming programmes such as human settlements and public transport.
The Treasury is reducing the municipal infrastructure grant by R2.8bn over the next three years, which means a slower roll-out of such projects as connecting poor households to water and electricity.
