SECURITY: Getting serious about fighting graft

President Cyril Ramaphosa has positioned himself as a leader keen to root out corruption. Now his finance minister, Tito Mboweni, has given him the cash he needs to do just that.

The budget has allocated R272.9m to enable the state capture commission of inquiry to continue its work.

It has until February 2020 to do so.

Mboweni revealed little in the budget address on the allocations that would go to the departments that form part of the peace and security cluster, but his line of march was clear: "Over the past couple of years SA has been grappling with corruption. We must root this out."

He added that the National Treasury and the department of justice would work swiftly to support the establishment of the new investigating directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The directorate was announced by President Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address this month. While details will only be fleshed out when the terms of reference are promulgated, the president said the unit would focus on the revelations made at the state capture commission of inquiry, other commissions of inquiry and disciplinary hearings.

The directorate will be placed in the office of NPA head Shamila Batohi.

Broadly, the Budget Review has increases for police services and law, courts and prisons. Spending will increase from R99.2bn in 2018/2019 to R104bn in 2019/2020 for the police and from R45.6bn to R48.4bn for law, courts and prisons.

Over the medium term, the budget for police services will grow annually by an average of 5.9%, while law, courts and prisons will on average rise by 6%.

Defence and state security also received an increase from R49bn to almost R50bn.

Home affairs has had its budget cut from R9.5bn in 2018/2019 to R8.4bn in 2019/2020.