CABINET: Looking ahead to cuts and consolidation

Over the past five years, the Treasury faced an unprecedented onslaught, with ministers pulling in completely opposite directions to the line set by the key department.

At its lowest point, the Treasury was accused by senior government ministers, ANC leaders and even Zuma of working to bring about a "coup".

The need for policy consistency from within government is key, and having just two instead of four largely economic ministries would go a long way towards resolving the inconsistencies and uncertainty of the past.

Michael Sachs, Wits adjunct professor and former head of the Treasury’s budget office, says the co-ordination of government, and particularly the economic cluster, is critical.

"Industrial policy cannot be separated from telecommunications, mining and energy, for instance," he says.

Sachs describes how, traditionally, the finance minister has been seen as a de facto prime minister. But this is no longer the case — and hasn’t been for the past five years.

In fact, new, powerful ministries such as the ministry of monitoring & evaluation were created, in a possible attempt to neutralise the National Treasury.

Sachs says one of the main items on the agenda of the post-Polokwane ANC administration was to restructure government. "It wasn’t nine wasted years [under Zuma]; [the government restructured] very effectively — it separated higher education and basic education, and agriculture. It was massive restructuring of government, but did it achieve anything? Did it make any of those departments more effective? The answer is: probably not; and, quite possibly, it made them less effective," he says.

"Structural reforms are important, but policy trade-offs are more important. Confronting a policy and saying: ‘Where is the economy going?’ is more important than saying: ‘Here is a minister who is in charge of everybody.’"

Godongwana says it is also crucial for the Treasury and the economic cluster to have the "unquestionable support of the head of state".

Ebrahim Fakir, political analyst and programme director at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute, points out that SA already has a department that was supposed to be a "super economic ministry".

This, he says, was the expectation behind the creation of the economic development department — but it failed spectacularly.