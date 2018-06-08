RANKING THE ANALYSTS: Emlyn Flint retains his top position

Judges from CFA Society SA have found it difficult to pick between winners given the high standard of entries in the Young Analyst awards, but the one constant is Emlyn Flint.

The analyst from Peregrine Securities wins the award in the nonequities category for the third consecutive year, setting an early record in the four-year-old awards that will take some beating. Flint wins the award in the nonequities sector for his paper, Regime-Based Tactical Allocation for Equity Factors and Balanced Portfolios. The paper considers four alternative methods for identifying market regimes: macroeconomic variables, fundamental valuation metrics, technical market indicators and statistical regime-switching models.

Mbongeni Mtimkulu of Legae Securities is the runner-up in the nonequities category with Odwa Sihlobo (Prescient Securities) third.

Warwick Bam of Avior Capital Markets is the winner in the equities category for his paper on Discovery Ltd: The Shared Value of New Business, with Musa Malwandla of Standard Bank/SBG Securities the runner-up for his paper on Liberty Holdings, and Renaissance Capital’s Kabelo Moshesha third for a report on ArcelorMittal SA.

Judges score the papers without knowing who the authors are. Jenny Henry, who co-ordinated the judging this year on behalf of the CFA Society of SA, says: "The level of the reports was impressive, reflecting both the young analysts’ hard work as well as the deep support provided by the stockbroking houses themselves. The reports in general were very thorough and I was happy to see a broad spectrum of coverage, across industrials, resources, financials, quants and thematic; as well as the proficiency of valuation techniques."