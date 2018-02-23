PROVINCES: Less for services

The provincial and local spheres of government were left bruised following finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s maiden budget speech.

The minister announced that the planned spending for 2018/2019 was affected by reprioritisation and reductions that had been undertaken since the 2017 medium-term budget policy statement.

The real effect for municipalities and provincial governments was R3.2bn less to local government and R5.2bn less in the bank for transfers to provinces.

‘The reductions in the budget focused specifically on infrastructure conditional grants.

The SA Local Government Association had pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa before his state of the nation address that municipalities should be protected and supported in the harsh economic climate.

"The economic crunch has seen local government fiscal budget allocations shrink substantially. Insufficient funding of infrastructure projects will further undermine the very same initiatives meant to turn the economy around and create jobs," it said.

But municipalities are now out in the cold following the cuts, as the budget makes clear that this adjustment will delay delivery of some planned infrastructure.

It requires departments responsible for front-line services to exercise "exceptional care" in allocating public funds to maintain core services.

Provinces and municipalities are also expected to invest in infrastructure that can boost economic growth, and larger municipalities are expected to invest more of their own resources, offsetting some of the impact on the reductions of the infrastructure grants, and to build partnerships with the private sector.

Underspending in national and provincial governments has stabilised, while weaknesses in planning and budgeting at municipal level remain.

KwaZulu Natal received the biggest chunk of the provincial equitable share, with Gauteng receiving the second highest.