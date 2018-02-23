PERSONAL TAX: Some relief but it’s slight

An additional R6.8bn is likely to be collected next year through the monetary illusion of keeping taxes "unchanged" but having people pay more in real terms as they move up the earnings ladder.

About 75% of taxpayers earn less than R350,000 so could be eligible for free higher education. They account for 19% of income tax payments.

SA’s personal income tax burden has increased from 8.3% of GDP in 2011 to 9.8% today but revenue continues to be strangled by lower bonus payments, moderate wage settlements, job losses and the stabilisation of public-service employment after years of growth. As a result, Gigaba expects personal income tax revenue to undershoot its target by R21.1bn in the 2017/2018 fiscal year, now ending.

Personal tax accounts for 37.1% of revenue, double the 17.9% from corporate tax.

There will be at least one attempt to squeeze the rich. In line with Davis Tax Committee recommendations, estate duty on estates worth more than R30m will increase from 25% to 30%. Any donation above R30m in any one year will be taxed at 25%.

Private citizens are being challenged by a range of additional taxes. The sugar tax will arrive on April Fool’s Day — the latest in a list of special impositions such as the plastic bag tax, the levy on incandescent light bulbs and the vehicle emissions tax. These will soon be joined by the carbon tax bill.

The slight increase in medical tax credits is also a hit for the private citizen. Tax increases on tobacco and alcohol will surprise nobody.