LAND & AGRICULTURE: Speeding up the transfer

Government has put its money where its mouth is on land restitution and redistribution, by allocating more than 50% of the department of rural development & land reform’s budget to the two functions.

While ANC policy advocating expropriation of land without compensation is still a long way from becoming government policy, finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget address suggested efforts were being made to address it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already indicated that the policy needs to be located within a "broad and comprehensive land redistribution and agricultural development programme".

To this end, the department intends to accelerate finalisation of 2,851 land restitution claims over the next three years by allocating R10.8bn. A further R8.8bn will be allocated for land redistribution. The department’s total budget is R31bn.

Theo Boshoff, legal intelligence manager at Agbiz, says that even if expropriation were already government policy, large sums of money would still be needed to accommodate those claimants who prefer financial compensation to actual land transfer.

Government also intends to acquire about 290,000ha of "strategically located land" for farming initiatives at a cost of R4.2bn.

Boshoff, however, warns that it is too soon to tell if the department will spend the funds exclusively on land acquisition and not channel it towards other activities, as it has often done in the past.

"I think one of the more important aspects is that when the department spends the money, how it will do so. A panel report recorded that a significant amount of budget for land acquisition has been directed to other functions in the department," he says.

Gigaba told parliament land reform had become urgent.

In an effort to strengthen the agricultural sector’s global market access, government has allocated R40m to upgrading infrastructure and equipment for analytic services laboratories.