HEALTH: NHI still somewhere on the distant horizon

SA’s ailing health system will get 13.9% of the national budget in order to increase awareness and access to services, establish a regulatory body and fund universal healthcare. But the elusive National Health Insurance (NHI) remains a vague concept.

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba revealed on Wednesday that R191.6bn had been set aside for health in 2017/2018 and R205bn in 2018/2019. This is set to grow to R240bn by 2020/2021.

About R126bn is earmarked for tertiary hospital services and R66.4bn will support HIV/Aids prevention and treatment. SA has the largest HIV/Aids treatment programme in the world, for 3.9m people.

The health budget is the second-largest after education.

The NHI fund was back on the cards after its maiden appearance in the budget last year. In 2017, then finance minister Pravin Gordhan allocated R5.2bn to set up the NHI fund. But Gigaba gave little detail about it during the medium-term budget policy statement in October.

On Wednesday Gigaba said an additional R4.2bn has been earmarked for amendments to the medical tax subsidy over the next three years. But the nature and expenditure of funds remains unclear.

Government will increase the medical tax credit from R303 to R310/month for the first two beneficiaries, and from R204 to R209/month for the remaining beneficiaries. The medical tax credit will be reviewed after the Davis tax committee presents its recommendations.

Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration & management studies at the Wits School of Governance, says it is concerning that treasury has substituted one service, which serves middle-income workers by subsidising medical aid, to fund another, which is still under construction.

Van den Heever points out that the intervention targets taxpayers, while the corporate and financial services sectors remain untouched.