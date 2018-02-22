SARS: Scraping the barrel

In its revenue trends and tax policy review, national treasury notes that the global trend is to reduce corporate income tax rates. The US, for example, has lowered its corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, and the UK has lowered its rate from 30% to 19%.

"At 28%, SA is becoming an outlier," warns national treasury.

Can Sars pull off the revenue collection objective it has been set by Gigaba? It remains to be seen. But recent history suggests it will be touch and go.

Tax collection shortfalls have, unfortunately, become the norm over the past four fiscal years. And the shortfalls have been rising.

In the 2016/2017 fiscal year tax revenue fell 7% (R30bn) short of the R1.174trillion targeted. That was a sharp rise from the 1.1% (R11.6bn) shortfall in the 2015/2016 fiscal year and the 1.5% (R14.65bn) shortfall in the 2014/2015 fiscal year.

With the growing shortfalls has come an increasingly aggressive approach by Sars to extract every last cent it can from taxpayers.

Sars has also been clinging on to refunds due to taxpayers, says Andrew Wellsted, head of tax at Norton Rose Fulbright.

This is so much so that the tax authority was censured in a recent report on the refund issue by the tax ombud. The report noted that between November 2016 and March 2017 the office of the ombud received 500 complaints about Sars’s refusal to pay refunds. Half of the complaints were found to be valid.

"The average time it takes us to sort out a refund problem is three months," says Mike Teuchert, national head of taxation services at Mazars. "It is time-consuming for tax advisers, and, for clients, [it] adds more fees. Most individuals do not have the knowledge needed to approach Sars themselves."

And for refunds or other issues a taxpayer may have with Sars, the office of the tax ombud is not a quick solution.

"All avenues with Sars must first be followed before a taxpayer can approach the ombud’s office," says Teuchert.

Sars has devised another means of making life difficult for taxpayers through deductions claimed in a tax return.

Teuchert explains that if Sars requests verification of a claimed deduction, it sends it to the taxpayer’s online eFiling profile, with no back-up through e-mail or conventional mail. Miss a Sars request, and it will disallow the deduction.

This can easily happen. "No one looks at their eFiling profile on a regular basis," says Teuchert.

Sars is also after much bigger fish, among them high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with undisclosed assets offshore. Sars is now armed with the automatic exchange of information treaty, an initiative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) that came into force in June.