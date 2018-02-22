No more bailouts — and clean up your act, Gigaba tells SOEs

Cash-strapped utilities that were hoping for financial respite from the budget were left disappointed as finance minister Malusi Gigaba chose not to make any new allocations to shore up their leaking balance sheets.

Instead of the carrot that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were hoping for, the minister spoke of the stick. He said government would prioritise strengthening corporate governance and the management teams of SOEs to eliminate rampant corruption. Nonetheless, the R466bn in government guarantees, given to the entities as collateral for their debts, will stay in place. The last of the guarantees — R350bn extended to cover Eskom’s debt — will expire in March 2023.

First in the whipping line would be the board and management of arms manufacturer Denel, Gigaba said.

Denel’s new board will be announced soon, as will a new set of directors for SA Express (SAX) — the regional airline operator that is set to soon be merged with its larger but equally cash-strapped cousin, SA Airways (SAA).

Both Denel and SAX have been operating only thanks to the loan guarantees they have from government. Neither has been able to fund its operations independently.

In December, Denel was forced to turn to national treasury for a further R580m loan guarantee to pay the salaries of its approximately 2,000 employees. This was in addition to a R1.9bn increase in a debt guarantee that government had extended to Denel earlier, hiking its total exposure to R2.4bn.

"We will follow the same path of fixing management and governance teams as government has done at Eskom," said Gigaba.

Eskom has been perhaps the worst and most visible of the bumbling SOEs. To strengthen its governance, six new directors were appointed to the board in January, including Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza. The power utility also replaced Sean Maritz, who had been acting CEO for three months, with the highly rated Phakamani Hadebe.

Eskom’s new board was also mandated to cull all senior managers and executives who had been accused of corruption from its top ranks immediately. Since then, seven executives have either resigned or been fired, including former chief financial officer Anoj Singh and head of generation Matshela Koko.