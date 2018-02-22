GIGABA’S SPEECH: Cloaked in sanctimony

"An epidemic of indiscriminate assault upon character does no good," he said, "but very great harm. The soul of every scoundrel is gladdened whenever an honest man is assailed, or even when a scoundrel is untruthfully assailed.

"Now, it is easy to twist out of shape what I have just said, easy to affect to misunderstand it, and, if it is slurred over in repetition, not difficult really to misunderstand it. Some persons are sincerely incapable of understanding that to denounce mudslinging does not mean the endorsement of whitewashing; and both the interested individuals who need whitewashing, and those others who practise mudslinging, like to encourage such confusion of ideas.

"One of the chief counts against those who make indiscriminate assault upon men in business or men in public life, is that they invite a reaction which is sure to tell powerfully in favour of the unscrupulous scoundrel who really ought to be attacked, who ought to be exposed, who ought, if possible, to be put in the penitentiary."

It’s lovely stuff, of course — especially the "some persons are sincerely incapable of understanding that to denounce mudslinging does not mean the endorsement of whitewashing". At the time, Roosevelt was facing from the print media what politicians today routinely get from social media. It wasn’t nice then, and it isn’t nice now.

But it doesn’t get Gigaba off the hook. At some stage he will have to test his story in public. Until he does that, he can progress little further in politics. If "how long have I got, Mr President?" is the question now, the answer must surely be: "not very long at all".

But life is complicated, Ramaphosa’s perhaps more than most. After all, Gigaba is young, bright, fit and a Zulu. His whole life has been spent in politics. In many scenarios, he’s a future president of the country. He is just the sort of person that Ramaphosa needs in cabinet.

Only, Gigaba could quite as easily go to jail. He faces two direct threats. First, when deputy chief justice Ray Zondo’s commission of inquiry into state capture gets its funding and starts work, Gigaba will surely be one of the early witnesses. He’ll be subject to, we all hope, the toughest possible cross-examination. At the end of his inquiry, Zondo will have the power to order the criminal prosecution of whomever he thinks deserves it.

The second threat is direct arrest by the police, even if the Hawks don’t exactly inspire much confidence. Perhaps when Ramaphosa has had time to settle, he’ll be able to establish a new form of prosecutorial investigation (sort of like the Scorpions used to be) or re-establish working groups of police and prosecutors to speed up priority investigations.

For the moment, Gigaba has cloaked himself in sanctimony. As he spoke yesterday, you could tell his time at treasury had done him good. He knows, probably for the first time, what real trouble looks like, and he worked hard yesterday to stop it.

In a way he succeeded. He dug a trench. Raising Vat from 14% to 15% was the right thing to do, if only because he has to protect our tax morality (which is our general agreement that yes, we must pay our income taxes) and there was a danger that further personal tax increases could backfire. The Greeks don’t feel sentimental about paying tax, for instance, which is why they are in a state of permanent crisis. Oh yes, and hidden in the budget was a quick line about cutting the public-sector wage bill. We’ll see.