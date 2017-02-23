Budget 2017: All you need to know in Financial Mail's special report
Praise for Pravin, but things are looking bleak for the economy
23 February 2017 - 09:33 AM
SA should be obsessed with finding a cure for inequality, according to Pravin Gordhan. But in its quest for a more inclusive economic model, recklessly ignoring the ‘stark’ situation faced by the country can only end in tears.
