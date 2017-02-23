Special Reports

Budget 2017: All you need to know in Financial Mail's special report

Praise for Pravin, but things are looking bleak for the economy

23 February 2017 - 09:33 AM
Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

SA should be obsessed with finding a cure for inequality, according to Pravin Gordhan. But in its quest for a more inclusive economic model, recklessly ignoring the ‘stark’ situation faced by the country can only end in tears.

Click below to read the e-zine version Financial Mail's special report. Click on square in the bottom-right corner to read it in full screen.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
TFSAs do not tackle real issues
Special Reports

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.