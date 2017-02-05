TFSAs: the basics

Like unit trusts and other forms of savings, you can choose from a list of funds to serve as the underlying investment. These usually include a range of risk levels and asset class exposure.

The accounts can be bought directly from life insurance companies or through financial advisors. They are an ideal investment option if your ambition is to provide for the next generation.



5. Linked investment service providers (Lisps)



Lisps offer the easiest access to a wider universe of unit trust funds and the ability to easily trade between them. They are effectively an administration and product packaging service where consumers can buy and sell unit trusts as they wish through one service provider. They offer numerous funds and you can spread your investment between them or switch between them. They can therefore be a convenient way to

accumulate your tax-free savings, spread over multiple funds but with a single point to administer it.



Fees come at two levels – the Lisps’platform fees and the management fees charged by the underlying funds. Lisps are often able to negotiate down the fund fees which can compensate for the platform fees, though usually the overall

costs are slightly higher than investing directly in the underlying funds.



Not all Lisps offer tax-free investment products. In the directory in this guide we’ve listed only the ones that do.



Exclusions



Existing investments cannot be transferred into a tax-free savings account, even if they meet the parameters. The regulations state that contributions in respect of tax-free

investments must be an “amount in cash”, which would mean an individual would have to disinvest from an existing product and use the cash proceeds to contribute into the account.



Similarly, service providers are prohibited from converting a preexisting financial instrument or policy owned by an investor into a tax-free investment in respect of that investor. Investors are also prohibited from transferring portions of the value of their tax-free investments between service providers.



Products that expose investors to “an excessive level of market risk” are excluded. This effectively excludes investing directly in specific shares on the JSE – that is why ETFs are used. However, the ETFs themselves have to be registered as collective investment schemes to be eligible.



Other TFSA exclusions are structured products, smoothed bonus portfolios, investments with performance fees, investments with maturity terms longer than seven years and investments that charge high penalties for early withdrawals. Policies including life or disability assurance are also excluded.



Potential tax savings



The amount of tax savings you will receive depends on the type of account you choose. Existing tax exemptions mean traditional accounts are often also non-taxable. Specifically:



• An interest rate exemption on a cash investment of R23,800 (R34,500 if you are over 65)



• Capital gains tax exemption of R30,000



However, taxes such as dividend tax have no exemptions and can only be avoided through TFSAs.z



TFSAs become more tax efficient over the long term. For example, if you had invested R2,500 a month for the past 10 years on the stock market through a TFSA, your balance would be R828,220 at the end of the period if your returns mirror the JSE average returns, with total contributions of R300,000. The

capital gain would therefore be R528,200 which would result in a considerable tax saving.



It is also important to note that retirement savings vehicles such as retirement annuities can also offer significant tax advantages, largely because savings come out of pre-tax income. Individuals can direct up to 15% of their pre-tax income into a retirement annuity, which effectively means you are contributing up to 41%

more than you would from after-tax income (depending on your marginal tax rate).



However, retirement annuities come with restrictions on when you can access the savings and they are taxable when you do access them. Because of this, TFSAs work well as a top-up to

a retirement annuity. As a vehicle for long-term savings towards specific spending goals, however, TFSAs are ideal.