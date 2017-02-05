DIRECTORY: Unit trust TFSAs

Unit trusts are a popular way to invest and give investors access to a wide variety of investment strategies. Generally, unit trusts are actively managed and the manager makes buy and sell decisions between different assets. That means they are usually more expensive than passive funds such as exchange-traded funds. The total expense ratios (TER) listed below show what the total cost was in the fund’s most recent year. Unit trusts lend themselves to the full range of risk levels. Most funds allow for regular contributions or once-off investments. The return figures refer to the most recent one- and three-year return periods annualised. For N/A, the fund is less than one or three-years old.



