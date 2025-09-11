NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s leadership vacuum
The party knows exactly what kind of noble captain it needs on the bridge — the kind that, unfortunately, is nowhere to be found
11 September 2025 - 05:00
The ANC policy document drafted for its national general council (NGC) in December marks a shift from the usual chest-thumping and asks some provocative questions. But its analysis points to a glaring weakness: the absence of credible leaders.
The NGC’s purpose is midterm policy deliberation. It will bring together 1,650 delegates from the branches, leagues and alliance partners. It will also be the first national gathering including branch representatives since the party’s resounding setback in the election last year and the formation of the GNU. ..
