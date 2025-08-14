NATASHA MARRIAN: Fork in the road for fellow travellers
The SACP decision to fight the elections next year in its own right raises the prospect of deeper splits in Cosatu
14 August 2025 - 05:00
Just over a decade after the last debilitating split in Cosatu, the labour federation faces new divisions when it has to choose between who to support at the polls — the ANC or the SACP.
Cosatu, which holds a central committee meeting in September, faces a quandary due to the SACP decision to contest the local government election in 2026 in its own right — the first time it will stand on its own ticket in anything other than a municipal by-election...
