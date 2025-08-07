NATASHA MARRIAN: Blind ambition in the ANC
Ramaphosa might see the problem, but his comrades are more interested in the succession race than in pleasing the electorate
07 August 2025 - 05:00
The real state of the ANC a year into the GNU was captured poignantly by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his opening address — behind closed doors — to the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last weekend.
The FM understands that Ramaphosa lashed his audience for their fixation on the party’s upcoming succession race, instead of focusing on ways to restore the ANC to electoral dominance. ..
