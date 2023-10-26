NATASHA MARRIAN: After conquering platinum, Amcu goes for gold
Damaging union rivalry with NUM re-emerges at Gold One
26 October 2023 - 05:02
It was with a chilling sense of déjà vu that Joseph Mathunjwa approached the Gold One mine in Springs on Tuesday morning.
Eleven years ago, the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) president had a similar experience when called to a meeting by Lonmin, in North West. On his arrival, management refused to meet him and instead met with a rival union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). ..
