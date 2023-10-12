NATASHA MARRIAN: Realigning the deck chairs to the left
The Gauteng ANC is playing self-serving politics — bankrolled by taxpayers — before its toughest election yet
12 October 2023 - 05:00
Four dodgy appointments to provincial entities by Gauteng economic development MEC Tasneem Motara were entirely political — linked directly to ANC power plays as decisions are made on potential premier candidates.
First, Motara appointed the Gupta-linked four-day finance minister, David Des van Rooyen, to the board of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller. Jacob Zuma chose Van Rooyen to replace Nhlanhla Nene in an ill-fated, economically devastating late-night cabinet reshuffle in 2015. ..
