NATASHA MARRIAN: Only shock therapy will reset the ANC
Factionalism is still rife, despite the leadership’s pious pledges. The rank and file need an electoral wake-up call next year
28 September 2023 - 05:00
The ANC needs a drastic shake-up, particularly at grassroots level — but it will take a salutary electoral shock for this bottommost tier before renewal starts in a meaningful way.
Last week, the ANC list process was meant to wrap up. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.