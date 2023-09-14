NATASHA MARRIAN: Mkhwebane was useless, period
The disgraced public protector’s humiliation should be a lesson to our politicians not to use state institutions to fight their factional battles
14 September 2023 - 05:00
The ousting of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector is a tale of incompetence with a cautionary moral: those who use state institutions to fight factional battles do so at their peril.
The woman who infamously claimed that only God could remove her from office was humiliated on Monday when MPs voted overwhelmingly to do exactly that. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.