NATASHA MARRIAN: The populist who’s not very popular
The EFF has failed to fully tap into South Africa’s populist potential partly because its leader puts so many people off, a new study finds
10 August 2023 - 05:00
For all the EFF’s noise, bluster and rhetoric, it has largely failed to exploit South Africa’s powerful populist groundswell — partly because few voters think it could actually run a government.
This is the conclusion of two political science professors at Stellenbosch University and California State University, who say in a study published in June that another key problem for the EFF is the personality of its leader, Julius Malema. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.