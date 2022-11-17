×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Sars: rogue no more

Sars wraps up two-year process of reparations to employees affected by state capture

17 November 2022 - 05:00

Civil claims against some former officials who hollowed out the SA Revenue Service (Sars) are on the cards, commissioner Edward Kieswetter confirmed to the FM this week, though he did not name them. 

Some of the former Sars staff implicated in the capture of the organisation under then commissioner Tom Moyane include Moyane himself, his second-in-charge Jonas Makwakwa, Hlengani Mathebula, investigator Yegan Mundie, former head of IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and head of legal Refiloe Mokoena. ..

