Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: An alliance of growing acrimony

Cosatu won’t back Ramaphosa for a second term, but it’s shackled to the ANC by golden handcuffs

29 September 2022 - 05:00

The heckling of ANC chair Gwede Mantashe at the Cosatu elective congress this week was hardly surprising. 

It follows growing frustration among Cosatu affiliates with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration —  on May 1  angry union members shouted down the president himself at the federation’s Workers’ Day rally in Rustenburg.  ..

