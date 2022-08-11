×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: What the Bain case says about SA

Bain helped to destroy Sars. Why has the SA government done nothing about it?

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 05:00

The three-year ban on Boston-based consultancy Bain & Co by the UK government shows up the SA government’s inability or unwillingness to prioritise accountability. 

Bain was at the heart of the destruction of the SA Revenue Service under former commissioner Tom Moyane. Its meddling in the tax agency, combined with Moyane’s ruinous tenure, culminated in a R100bn tax hole and contributed to the first VAT hike in more than 20 years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.