NATASHA MARRIAN: What the Bain case says about SA

A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
The three-year ban on Boston-based consultancy Bain & Co by the UK government shows up the SA government’s inability or unwillingness to prioritise accountability.
Bain was at the heart of the destruction of the SA Revenue Service under former commissioner Tom Moyane. Its meddling in the tax agency, combined with Moyane’s ruinous tenure, culminated in a R100bn tax hole and contributed to the first VAT hike in more than 20 years...
