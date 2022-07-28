×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: A lame duck president limping to a second term

Ramaphosa might be likely to win re-election in December, but he will continue to be hobbled by his internal opponents

28 July 2022 - 05:00

Sure, the outcome of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference throws a spanner in the works for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he seeks a second term at the helm of the party, but he remains on track for re-election.

What is at risk is his legacy...

