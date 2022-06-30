Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Perks for a presidential perpetrator There is something obscene about how Jacob Zuma continues to live in the lap of luxury thanks to SA’s taxpayers B L Premium

print head: Perks for a presidential perpetrator

A taxpayer makes his way to his local tavern. During a brief respite from load-shedding, the television shows Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, railing against the unfairness of everyone from the judiciary to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency, in a tirade littered with half-truths. ..