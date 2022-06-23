Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Much rides on naming the right Treasury DG The department of finance suffered severe damage during the state capture era, and needs a wise, strong hand at the helm B L Premium

The hunt is on for a director-general (DG) at the National Treasury following the departure of Dondo Mogajane.

They are big shoes to fill — over the years those who have held the post include Lesetja Kganyago (now governor of the SA Reserve Bank), Maria Ramos and Lungisa Fuzile. Progressive academic Andrew Donaldson was deputy DG from 2001 to 2017. ..