Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: ’Tis the season for political bluster When Zille says coalition hopes are dead in the water, does she really mean something else? B L Premium

When DA federal executive chair Helen Zille tweeted this week that the party would no longer consider working with the ANC, any thoughts of a grand coalition between SA’s two biggest parties after the 2024 national elections evaporated.

But did they really?..