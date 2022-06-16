×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: ’Tis the season for political bluster

When Zille says coalition hopes are dead in the water, does she really mean something else?

16 June 2022 - 05:00

When DA federal executive chair Helen Zille tweeted this week that the party would no longer consider working with the ANC, any thoughts of a grand coalition between SA’s two biggest parties after the 2024 national elections evaporated.

But did they really?..

