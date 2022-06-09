Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: It will be purists vs pragmatists in December The power balance in the ANC means even Ramaphosa supporters will sup with the devil B L Premium

The ANC race to watch this year is that for the post of deputy president. There is broad agreement that President Cyril Ramaphosa will win a second term as head of the party.

The noise from the remnants of the radical economic transformation (RET) faction, following Arthur Fraser’s allegations that Ramaphosa illegally stashed cash at his Limpopo farm, will die down. That is not to say further revelations won’t be trumpeted in an attempt to discredit him — in fact, this is exactly what his backers are expecting. ..