NATASHA MARRIAN: Ace Magashule is running out of road

Ace Magashule mimicking Jacob Zuma’s legal and political strategy has a distinct advantage. It makes the suspended ANC secretary-general predictable. And it can help South Africans to put a stop to the ANC’s further destruction of their country — by rejecting the party if Magashule is anywhere near its top leadership structures come 2022.

The election genie is firmly out of the bottle for the party: the realisation that there is political life after the ANC and that social grants will not disappear even after it is removed from power has firmly set in among the electorate. Life after the ANC is imaginable now — its support even in rural areas slipped dramatically in November’s elections, analysis of the results by the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research has shown. Importantly, ANC elective battles are no longer the sole preserve of its fatally flawed membership base; where in the past, at least before 2017, its 5,000-odd conference delegates thought only of their stom...