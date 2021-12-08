Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Shamila Batohi needs more time To think three years should be enough to reverse the damage done to the NPA is to fail to understand the extent of the damage wrought during the Zuma era B L Premium

Former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi famously described the ANC as an organisation of Absolutely No Consequences. At the time, during the height of the Jacob Zuma presidency, his mockery seemed clever and appropriate.

But it was dead wrong. There are always consequences. Now SA is slap-bang in the middle of the inevitable reckoning after the ANC morphed into a criminal organisation under Zuma...