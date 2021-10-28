NATASHA MARRIAN: Eskom: ANC’s achilles heel

It could well be that Eskom is the ANC’s main opposition in this election. But load-shedding while the ANC is on the campaign trail marks a dramatic shift — a positive one, for the country at least. It shows that the government, Eskom’s shareholder, has shifted from an "interfering" approach towards Eskom operations, at least when it comes to postponing necessary load-shedding or maintenance ahead of an election.

It should have always been this way, but the temptation to fiddle — mostly for the purpose of rent-seeking and extraction — was too strong for former president Jacob Zuma and his lieutenants, and the ANC today is reaping the whirlwind. Evidence of a shift in the government’s stance is clear in the response to questions around load-shedding by Deputy President David Mabuza, who heads the Eskom "war room", during a campaign appearance in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday...