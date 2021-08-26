Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: When politicians get out of the way BL PREMIUM

Evidence that political impediments to holding the well-connected to account have been removed is emerging in the work of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). Under former president Jacob Zuma, most of the state institutions mandated to hold government officials accountable, and those meant to prosecute criminals, suffered from an uncanny inertia — by design, we now realise.

While the progress of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in bringing politicians to book remains frustratingly slow, the SIU is stepping up and showing serious intent in cleaning up governance. Who would have thought that the rather mild-mannered advocate Andy Mothibi, who heads the unit, would have such an impact on the fight against corruption?..