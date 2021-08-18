Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Why cadre deployment must die The ANC deployment committee’s overarching power to make appointments — not merely issue recommendations, as Ramaphosa initially suggested — may just be unconstitutional BL PREMIUM

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture will be a catastrophic failure if it accedes to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request that it make no recommendations on changing the party’s cadre deployment policy.

This policy — or the bastardised version that emerged during Jacob Zuma’s tenure — was a central theme when Ramaphosa gave evidence to the commission both in April and last week. Both Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe, now chair of the ANC after previously serving as secretary-general, defended the policy vigorously to the commission...