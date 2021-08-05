Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Time for the whole truth The composition of Ramaphosa’s new team will indicate if he is confident enough to be completely candid BL PREMIUM

So what was the then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa doing while his boss was allowing his friends to capture the state? We may soon find out, if Ramaphosa comes out of his usual diplomatic shell and takes the nation into his confidence when he returns to the Zondo commission next week.He is due to conclude his testimony as ANC president and begin testifying about his experiences as deputy president and then president of the country. It’s a necessary distinction to make, since in his government role he should not be hamstrung by the ANC "collective" and will be free to use his discretion as the country’s first citizen to shed light on that dark time in SA’s post-apartheid history.Ramaphosa was appointed deputy president in May 2014 when the state capture agenda was in full flow, as demonstrated by Jacob Zuma’s naming of Tom Moyane as commissioner of the SA Revenue Service in September that year. It was another in a long line of dodgy and inappropriate appointments. But it was a pre...