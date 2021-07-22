Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: A state of confusion With such clowns at the helm, a foreign power wanting to disrupt the SA state could do so without blinking BL PREMIUM

What is going on with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet? His security cluster ministers have had a Pythonesque week of political blundering but their folly reflects directly on him and reveals a dangerous gap at the very top of the democratic state.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula tied herself up in knots after she directly contradicted Ramaphosa, who defined the unrest which led to the deaths of 215 people as an "insurrection"...