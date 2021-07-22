NATASHA MARRIAN: A state of confusion
With such clowns at the helm, a foreign power wanting to disrupt the SA state could do so without blinking
22 July 2021 - 05:00
What is going on with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet? His security cluster ministers have had a Pythonesque week of political blundering but their folly reflects directly on him and reveals a dangerous gap at the very top of the democratic state.
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula tied herself up in knots after she directly contradicted Ramaphosa, who defined the unrest which led to the deaths of 215 people as an "insurrection"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now