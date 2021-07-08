NATASHA MARRIAN: Is Cele dancing to Zuma’s tune?
A failure to arrest Zuma would make a mockery of SA’s constitutional order
08 July 2021 - 05:00
Bheki Cele is playing politics. The letter from the state attorney addressed to acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and indicating that Cele would not arrest Jacob Zuma in line with an order from the court to do so by Wednesday, was a veiled attempt to stall the incarceration of the former president.
The letter, Cele said in a TV interview with Newzroom Afrika, was written and sent on his instructions...
