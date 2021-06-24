NATASHA MARRIAN: Zero in on smaller players to nail the big guns
Refiloe Mokoena has apparently not been called to appear before the Zondo commission, yet the VAT refund saga is a major demonstration of the extent of the Guptas’ influence over the state
24 June 2021 - 05:00
A short media statement from the SA Revenue Service this week brought home what a long way SA has yet to go to fully hold those responsible for destroying our institutions and economy during the Zuma years accountable.
Yes, the former president himself is finally having his day in court for the arms deal, Ace Magashule is in the dock and the Guptas are a small step closer to extradition, but it remains deeply concerning that so many lower-profile figures have yet to face any form of reckoning...
