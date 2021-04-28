Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa at Zondo: Watershed or Waterloo This week will be hugely significant for the ANC — it will become clear if Ramaphosa can lead the party in making a clean break with the past and holding its suspect leaders to account BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa might hope to put as much distance as possible between the ANC and state capture when he appears before the Zondo commission this week. But he would be lying if he tried.

An ANC president, Jacob Zuma, was captured, and by extension so was the whole organisation — to such an extent that remnants of that captured core continue to fight to regain control of their vehicle for accumulation...