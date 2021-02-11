Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Gauteng ANC: A province divided BL PREMIUM

The Gauteng ANC is seldom credited for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Nasrec win. But if not for the "unity" ticket pursued by then-Gauteng chair Paul Mashatile, joining forces with David Mabuza, chair of Mpumalanga, SA would probably have the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) brigade navigating it through Covid-19.That cringeworthy eventuality was prevented, however, and Mashatile and Mabuza were rewarded with top ANC spots after both backed Ramaphosa instead of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. It came as a shock that Mabuza’s Mpumalanga province, with the second-largest core of delegates, threw its weight behind Ramaphosa. The RET faction had, until the last minute, believed Mabuza would back Dlamini Zuma.This outcome was the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes talks between regional and provincial leaders, with two main aims: to keep the ANC in power nationally and to keep the ANC intact.Gauteng fared well with representation on the ANC’s national executive committee too, as well ...