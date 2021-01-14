NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC on shaky ground
14 January 2021 - 05:00
It hardly feels like an election year, with the Covid-19 pandemic overwhelming public and private life, but it is — and a critical one at that. The last local government election, in 2016, marked a turning point for the ANC, as the revolt against then-president Jacob Zuma gained momentum.
The ANC lost three of SA’s eight metros — Joburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. Despite regaining control of Joburg (and despite the DA’s messy tenure in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane) the losses marked a significant psychological shift away from the ANC...
