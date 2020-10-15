NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s magical mystery tour
15 October 2020 - 05:00
Does the ANC have researchers holed up in some of the expansive floors of its central Johannesburg headquarters who have magically eradicated the budget deficit and conjured up more state money to fund its ever-increasing to-do list?
Some of these tasks, while still nearly impossible to bankroll, make sense — such as the Land Claims Court or the basic income grant, for instance. There are others, such as the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank, that are downright mental.
