NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC fails Cosatu corruption test
Cosatu is clearly turning up the heat on its ally, after backing Ramaphosa’s reform ticket at the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec
08 October 2020 - 05:00
The ANC has fallen into the trap set for it by its alliance partner, Cosatu, which put the governing party’s resolve to fight corruption to the test with a proposal to ban politically exposed people from doing business with the state.
It is no surprise that the ANC lekgotla balked at the idea of the ban — but it proves that the party’s resolve to fight corruption has limits, and those limits were exposed by its opposition to the proposal at the weekend meeting.
