Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC fails Cosatu corruption test Cosatu is clearly turning up the heat on its ally, after backing Ramaphosa's reform ticket at the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec

The ANC has fallen into the trap set for it by its alliance partner, Cosatu, which put the governing party’s resolve to fight corruption to the test with a proposal to ban politically exposed people from doing business with the state.

It is no surprise that the ANC lekgotla balked at the idea of the ban — but it proves that the party’s resolve to fight corruption has limits, and those limits were exposed by its opposition to the proposal at the weekend meeting.