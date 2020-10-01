NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s desperation in stalingrad
The deputy chief justice, though he may come across as mild-mannered, is unlikely to fold — he is a man of steely resolve with an acute sense of justice
01 October 2020 - 05:00
The state capture commission of inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is not under siege, even though former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team would like us to think it is.
They are simply trying to bully Zondo with their discredit-to-destroy strategy, but the deputy chief justice, though he may come across as mild-mannered, is unlikely to fold — he is a man of steely resolve with an acute sense of justice.
